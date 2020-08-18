Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg, seeks inquiry into Facebook India operations

Facebook India policy head Ankhi Das with Mark Zuckerberg. (Facebook/Ankhi Das)

The Congress on Tuesday shot off a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking him to set up a high-level inquiry into the Facebook India leadership team and their operations in light of the report in The Wall Street Journal.

The letter, sent by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, also suggested that the report be submitted to the board of Facebook Inc “within a reasonable period of time such as one/two months” and be made public.

The WSJ report said Facebook’s top public policy executive in India, citing business reasons, didn’t apply “hate-speech rules” to at least four individuals and groups linked with the BJP who were “flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence”.

The WSJ had reported that Facebook India’s Public Policy Director Ankhi Das told staff members that “punishing violations” by BJP politicians “would damage the company’s business prospects in the country, Facebook’s biggest global market by number of users”.

“There are clear charges in the article against the leadership of Facebook India of favouring one political party, the BJP, consistently and being complicit in propagating hate speech by political leader belonging to BJP. This is a damning and serious allegation of Facebook India’s interference in India’s electoral democracy…the report also points out that FB India deleted the hate speech posts after investigative inquiries by WSJ, which if true, is clear admission of guilt,” the Congress letter said.

The party also suggested that all instances of hate speech posts since 2014 that were allowed on the platform be published and made transparent.

“Until the completion of the internal investigation and submission of the report,please consider to lead Facebook India operations by a new team so as to not influence the investigation,” the party said.

The development comes a day after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, headed by Shashi Tharoor, sent a letter to Facebook seeking its explanation on the report.

Asked about the WSJ report, a Facebook spokesperson had told The Indian Express: “We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position or party affiliation. While we know there is more to do, we’re making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy.”

In March last year, Facebook was summoned to the IT Parliamentary Standing Committee led by Anurag Thakur who had accused the platforms (primarily Twitter) of anti-conservative bias.

FIR against FB India public policy director Ankhi Das

An FIR has been filed against Facebook’s policy chief in India Ankhi Das and two users of the platform in Chhattisgarh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The case was lodged at Kabir Nagar police station based on the complaint of a Raipur-based journalist, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav told PTI.

The journalist was named in a complaint by Das to Delhi Police, alleging that she had been receiving “violent threats” to her life through online posts.

In her complaint, Das said: “Since August 14, I have been receiving violent threats to my life and body, and I am extremely disturbed by the relentless harassment meted out to me by the accused persons. The content, which even includes my photograph, is evidently threatening to my life and body and I fear for my safety as well as that of my family members. The content also maligns my reputation based on a news article and I am subjected to name-calling, cyber bullying and eve-teasing online.”

