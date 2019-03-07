Facebook faces House panel, replies on lobbying efforts, fake accounts

Facebook’s vice-president for global public policy, Joel Kaplan, along with other top executives of the social media firm appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Wednesday and are learnt to have said that the company is conscious about some concerns and that it needs to improve on many aspects.

The response of the executives attending the meeting on “Safeguarding Citizens’ Rights on Social/Online News Media Platforms” did not satisfy some members of the Standing Committee, it is learnt.

Kaplan represented Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Facebook India was represented by Ajit Mohan, the company’s vice-president and managing director, and Ankhi Das, director of public, policy and programs India.

The executives answered questions on lobbying efforts, fake accounts, suspended accounts, grievance redress, and fact-checking.

The committee is learnt to have asked Facebook to submit written responses to unanswered questions in 10 days. The representatives were told that their website is not just any other platform but is also an opinion-making space with responsibilities, sources said.

It is also learnt that the committee members brought up several recent reports, including one in ‘Guardian’ newspaper on Facebook India’s backroom public policy efforts, a UK Parliamentary panel’s report on disinformation after the Cambridge Analytica data-harvesting scandal, and a report submitted to NATO showing vulnerabilities to security of military personnel due to social media posts.

The report to NATO is said to have particularly worried the member-MPs given the heightened tension with Pakistan.

The Facebook representatives are learnt to have also faced questions regarding their partnerships with third-party fact-checkers, which many have said are biased and not credible.

Committee chairman and BJP Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur said, “We asked them to ensure their platforms are not used to create division in society, incite violence, pose threat to India’s security, or let foreign powers meddle in Indian elections.”

It is learnt that the Facebook executives responded that they are learning from every election and taking their lessons to the next election around the world. The company also said that it is not possible for the platform to show all content to all of one’s followers, and that the business requires them to show people content that is meaningful to them.

“We are grateful to the Parliamentary Committee for giving us the opportunity to show how we are preparing for the Indian elections and helping keep people safe,” Kaplan said.