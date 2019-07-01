Face fine if you cover Agra-Lucknow expressway in under 3 hours

To Prevent road accidents caused by over-speeding on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, the Uttar Pradesh government has come up with a unique idea under which e-challans would be issued to vehicles completing the journey in less than three hours.

In a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), arrangements have been made at the expressway toll plaza — at Agra (21 km) and Lucknow (290 km) — to keep a record of the vehicle’s exit and entry times in order to monitor their travel time.

A total of 25 e-challans were issued on the first day of the implementation, sources said.

As per UPEIDA data, more than 1,900 accidents have taken place and over 240 people have been killed in mishaps on the Expressway since August 2017.

“We are starting this service on the two toll plazas. The modern equipment on these plazas will take photos and data, and e-challans would be issued with e-mails being sent to the offices of SP (Traffic) in Agra and Lucknow,” said UPEIDA Chief Executive Officer Awanish Awasthi.

The distance between the two toll plazas is around 300 km, and while the speed limit for cars is 100 kmph, it is 60 kmph for heavier vehicles like buses and trucks.

“The biggest problem we have is drivers falling asleep while driving. We are now dealing with overspeeding, soon we will take steps in that direction too,” Awasthi said.