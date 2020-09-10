Eyes on Bihar election, PM Modi launches Rs 20,050-crore scheme for fisheries sector

PM Modi said the PMMSY will transform the fisheries sector and add strength to the efforts of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched Rs 20,050 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to boost farmers’ income and production and exports in the fisheries sector. The PM also launched several other initiatives for the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar, a state which is heading for the assembly polls in October-November.

Through video conference, the prime minister launched the mobile app e-Gopala that will provide farmers marketplace for livestock and a Semen Station with state-of-the-art facilities in Purnia with an investment of Rs 84.27 crore on 75 acres of land made available by the Bihar government.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “All the schemes started resonate our belief that our villages should become the strength of 21st century India, self-reliant India. Efforts have been made to strengthen fisheries related to fisheries, dairy work, honey production.”

PM Modi said the PMMSY will transform the fisheries sector and add strength to the efforts of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He also interacted with farmers focusing on the livestock and fisheries sector.

The PMMSY is a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country with an estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore for its implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25 as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package. Out of this, an investment of about Rs 12,340 crore is proposed for beneficiary-oriented activities in marine, inland fisheries and aquaculture and about Rs 7,710 crore investment for fisheries infrastructure.

With Bihar in focus, the project envisages investment of Rs 1,390 crore in the state. PM Modi also announced the establishment of a fish brood bank at Sitamarhi and an aquatic disease referral laboratory at Kishanganj.

The prime minister also inaugurated one-unit fish feed mill at Madhepura, two units of ‘Fish on Wheels’ at Patna under ‘blue revolution’, a comprehensive fish production technology centre at Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University in Pusa.

Speaking of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, PM Modi said, “Under Nitishji’s leadership, work is being done at a rapid pace in reaching water from village to village in Bihar. Only 2 per cent of the households used to have clean water supply in Bihar 4-5 years ago. Today this figure has increased to more than 70 per cent.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd