‘Eyes in the sky, SHAKTI on the ground’: How Indian Railways is exploring new ways to improve security

Indian Railways is exploring technology-driven security measures, community engagement, and better coordination among security agencies to improve passenger safety. These initiatives were discussed at the 8th All India Conference of Government Railway Police (GRP) Chiefs, which concluded in New Delhi on October 23.

The meeting was presided over by RPF Director General Sonali Mishra and attended by Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar, members of the Railway Board, and GRP chiefs from various states and Union Territories.

Here’s how Indian Railways is exploring new ways to boost safety and security

Drone-assisted Pink Patrol to strengthen railway security

One of the key initiatives discussed at the conference was South Central Railway’s ‘Pink Patrol: Eyes in the Sky, SHAKTI on the Ground’. The initiative combines drone-assisted surveillance with rapid-response teams operating under the SHAKTI framework.