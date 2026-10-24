‘Eyes in the sky, SHAKTI on the ground’: How Indian Railways is exploring new ways to improve security

From drone-assisted Pink Patrol to rapid-response teams, Indian Railways is exploring technology-driven approaches to strengthen railway security and passenger safety.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 24, 2026 12:06 PM IST
Indian Railways is exploring new approaches to security that combine aerial surveillance with SHAKTI on the ground. (Image generated using AI)Indian Railways is exploring new approaches to security that combine aerial surveillance with SHAKTI on the ground. (Image generated using AI)
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Indian Railways is exploring technology-driven security measures, community engagement, and better coordination among security agencies to improve passenger safety. These initiatives were discussed at the 8th All India Conference of Government Railway Police (GRP) Chiefs, which concluded in New Delhi on October 23.

The meeting was presided over by RPF Director General Sonali Mishra and attended by Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar, members of the Railway Board, and GRP chiefs from various states and Union Territories.

Here’s how Indian Railways is exploring new ways to boost safety and security

  • Drone-assisted Pink Patrol to strengthen railway security

One of the key initiatives discussed at the conference was South Central Railway’s ‘Pink Patrol: Eyes in the Sky, SHAKTI on the Ground’. The initiative combines drone-assisted surveillance with rapid-response teams operating under the SHAKTI framework.

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The model highlights the use of technology to support ground-level security operations and improve surveillance. It was presented as an example of a women-led approach to railway security.

  • RailMadad platform to include GRP personnel

Another important development was the onboarding of GRP personnel onto the RailMadad platform by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

The move aims to improve passenger grievance redressal, facilitate timely information-sharing and strengthen complaint monitoring. Integrating GRP personnel into the platform is intended to improve coordination in handling passenger complaints, the Ministry of Railways said.

  • Focus on preventing stone-pelting on trains

Stone-pelting on trains was also discussed as a railway security challenge. The conference emphasised hotspot-based patrolling, enhanced surveillance and strict action against offenders. The officials also highlighted the importance of engaging young people and raising community awareness to prevent such incidents. Better coordination between the RPF and GRP was identified as another important measure to strengthen preventive action.

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  • Crowd management during Diwali and Chhath

As large numbers of passengers travel during festivals such as Diwali and Chhath, the conference stressed the need for advance planning and effective crowd management at railway stations. Northern Railway’s Delhi Division shared its experience of coordinating with Delhi Police, GRP and Delhi Metro authorities to manage passenger movement during peak periods.

The measures highlighted included CCTV surveillance, public announcements, barricading, designated holding areas and dedicated control rooms. The conference emphasised coordinated deployment of security personnel and efficient passenger-flow management to ensure safe and orderly movement at stations.

  • Project DISHA to promote railway safety among children

Central Railway’s Pune Division presented Project DISHA, or Dedicated Initiative for Safety, Harmony & Awareness, which focuses on children living near railway tracks. The initiative uses educational and recreational activities, safety awareness sessions and community-based interventions to encourage responsible behaviour around railway infrastructure.

The programme involves collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and local communities. It aims to discourage unsafe practices such as trespassing and stone-pelting, as well as theft and other activities that can affect railway safety.

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The conference also discussed joint training for RPF and GRP personnel, sabotage prevention and timely information-sharing on narcotics detection.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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