Telangana: With focus on national politics, KCR elevates son as TRS working president

A day after taking oath as Telangana Chief Minister, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao Friday appointed son K Taraka Rama Rao as the working president of the party.

The elevation of KTR is believed to be the first step towards KCR handing over the baton to his son in the coming months and making his intention to focus on national politics clear.

On Tuesday, KCR had said that he would soon be forming a non-Congress, non-BJP national party, along with a consortium of regional parties. A statement issued by the party said that KCR elevated his son to the post with a view to entrust the responsibility of the party’s affairs to the “most-trusted and efficient person”, since he would be preoccupied with the governance activities, like expediting construction of irrigation projects and also to implement the electoral promises in letter and spirit.

EXPLAINED KTR’s position as No. 2 in party formalised Long considered the No. 2 in the party, K T Rama Rao’s elevation as party’s working president formalises his powerful position. Already popular among the youth, KTR’s immediate responsibility will be the upcoming panchayat elections and Lok Sabha elections next year. He will also be tasked with strengthening the party at the grassroots and expanding its base as party president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao focuses his energies on Delhi.

Minister for IT, Panchayati Raj and Municipal Administration and Urban Development in KCR’s first Cabinet, K T Rama Rao, or KTR, as he is popularly known, was re-elected from Sircilla with a margin of 89,909 votes in Assembly polls.

Tech-savvy KTR is popular among the youth and was accepted as the party’s second-in-command by most TRS leaders even before he was officially anointed working president. Credited with initiating and establishing T-hub — an incubator for business starts-ups in Hyderabad — KTR may also get a ministerial berth during KCR’s second term.

As the working president, KTR will now take care of the party’s day-to-day affairs, organisational matters and also make efforts to expand the party and setting up its offices across all districts.

“He is very popular in the party. I think his elevation as working president is good for TRS,” party leader K Keshava Rao said.

While the decision to appoint KTR as the working president was taken unanimously by the party, as per the party’s statement, the announcement of the heir apparent has reportedly come as a shock for KCR’s nephew T Harish Rao who has lost all chances to stake claim as KCR’s successor. Harish Rao was elected from Siddipet and has often been credited to be the trouble-shooter for the party. But with KCR’s popularity at an all-time high, Harish Rao may not have much choice but to back KTR.