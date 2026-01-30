Eye on reconstruction of Gaza, India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held tomorrow

The meeting, which will be co-chaired by India and the UAE, will witness the participation of foreign ministers of other Arab League member states and Arab League Secretary-General.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
3 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 04:10 AM IST
India-Arab Foreign Ministers Meeting, Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Gaza reconstruction, Indian express news, current affairsPalestinian minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin urged increased Indian participation in Gaza rebuilding efforts. Source: (X/VarsenAghShahin)
Make us preferred source on Google

As India prepares to host the India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting after a gap of 10 years on Saturday, Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin urged increased Indian participation in and contributions to Gaza reconstruction efforts and continued support to UNRWA to address refugee needs.

Shahin is one of the representatives of the 20 Arab countries which are participating in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Delhi on Saturday. The meeting, which will be co-chaired by India and the UAE, will witness the participation of foreign ministers of other Arab League member states and Arab League Secretary-General.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday, “The Foreign Ministers’ meeting is happening after a gap of 10 years, the first meeting being held in 2016 in Bahrain. At the first FMM, the ministers identified five priority verticals of cooperation: economy, energy, education, media and culture and proposed a set of activities across these verticals. The 2nd India-Arab FMM is expected to build on our existing cooperation, expanding and deepening this partnership.”

Addressing reporters on Thursday at the Palestinian Embassy in Delhi, Palestine Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin said, “India has stood with us in our struggle against occupation. And over the last few years, India has stood firmly with the Palestinian people on the two-state solution, the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and our resolutions in the Human Rights Council at the UN.”

“And we truly understand that India is a great country,,, and it’s a friend of Palestine and Israel today. And we see that, and we would like that India has a balanced approach. And we truly believe that India can play a major role as a mediator between Israel and Palestine, and work towards the end of the conflict, the end of occupation.”

“And in Palestine, the stance of India is very clear to us,” she said, adding that “India is for international law. Today we have resolutions on the two-states, and we have the New York Declaration that clearly stipulates what needs to be done.”

She also expressed appreciation for the ongoing support of India in Palestine, saying, “We have had numerous, numerous programs and projects that have been supported by India… India has supported the education sector, with several schools all through the West Bank, and some schools and higher education centers in Gaza unfortunately destroyed in the last two years. The ones in West Bank are still operating, accommodating and hosting many Palestinians.”

Story continues below this ad

According to sources, the Gaza peace plan is going to figure in the discussions at the India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, apart from peace and stability in the region.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’, says Swadeshi ‘inevitable’
'Swadeshi inevitable’: Economic Survey flags India Inc’s ‘lack of investment appetite’
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
It was during his tenure as Guardian minister, Ajit Pawar got the NCP to power in the Pune civic body.
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement