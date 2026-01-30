Eye on reconstruction of Gaza, India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held tomorrow

As India prepares to host the India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting after a gap of 10 years on Saturday, Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin urged increased Indian participation in and contributions to Gaza reconstruction efforts and continued support to UNRWA to address refugee needs.

Shahin is one of the representatives of the 20 Arab countries which are participating in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Delhi on Saturday. The meeting, which will be co-chaired by India and the UAE, will witness the participation of foreign ministers of other Arab League member states and Arab League Secretary-General.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday, “The Foreign Ministers’ meeting is happening after a gap of 10 years, the first meeting being held in 2016 in Bahrain. At the first FMM, the ministers identified five priority verticals of cooperation: economy, energy, education, media and culture and proposed a set of activities across these verticals. The 2nd India-Arab FMM is expected to build on our existing cooperation, expanding and deepening this partnership.”