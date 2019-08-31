Eye on polls: Maharashtra govt set to roll out incentives for housing societies opting for self-redevelopment

A high-level committee, comprising senior bureaucrats from the Urban Development, Housing and Finance departments, has recommended buildable area and fiscal incentives for residential housing societies taking up self-redevelopment.

The committee, appointed by the chief minister, has recently submitted its recommendations to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in the matter and suggested that 10 per cent additional floor space index (buildable space) be granted to housing societies and plot owners opting to self-redevelop. Apartment owners in such projects will also be eligible for 10 per cent additional tenement area.

Apart from the area incentives, the committee has also suggested fiscal concessions, including lower premiums for the paid FSI component, stamp duty waiver and four per cent interest subsidy for construction loans availed from banking institutions, and a reduction in the levies collected from under construction lands. It has also asked the state government to approach the GST Council for considering a rebate in GST to reduce the overall project cost.

Redevelopment of buildings, particularly in Mumbai, has slowed down over the past few years with builders facing liquidity crunch. While making the push to self-redevelopment a poll plank in the commercial capital, sources said the BJP-led state government is keen to roll out the incentive scheme before the model code of conduct for the ensuing Assembly polls sets in next month.

While the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank is proposed to be appointed as a nodal agency for guiding the redevelopment process, the committee has recommended that the district cooperative banks be the lead agency for driving the initiative in each district.

The Mumbai District Cooperative Bank, led by BJP legislator Pravin Darekar, has been financing self-redevelopment projects in the commercial capital.

The committee has further recommended setting up of project-wise vigilance committees and mandatory registration of contractors to safeguard the rights of the occupants.