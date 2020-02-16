Eye on polls: Cong launches drive to make residents aware about BJP-run VMC’s ‘failure’

The Congress, which won 11 of the 76 seats in the 2015 civic body polls, listed 40 questions in the checklist survey that will be distributed among citizens across Vadodara. The Congress, which won 11 of the 76 seats in the 2015 civic body polls, listed 40 questions in the checklist survey that will be distributed among citizens across Vadodara.

With an eye on the upcoming civic body polls later this year, the Vadodara unit of the Congress on Saturday launched the Citizen Convenience Right (CCR) drive to to make citizens aware about their rights, and also about the issues that BJP-run Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been unable to tackle.

Calling it a ‘silver jubilee’ of the BJP’s “inefficiency and corruption” at the civic body, the opposition party leaders said the city received its best civic amenities when the Congress was at the helm of affairs in the civic body.

The Congress, which won 11 of the 76 seats in the 2015 civic body polls, listed 40 questions in the checklist survey that will be distributed among citizens across Vadodara. The questions include issues of adequate drinking water, contaminated water supply, sanitation, inflation, school fees, health care and demonetisation among others.

The party also blamed the BJP for “pushing the expansive civic hospital of the city — SSG — into a state of neglect” and “promoting” private hospitals where treatments are “beyond the reach of the poor and common citizens of the city.”

The drive will now see the party going into wards to seek responses from the people and discuss the issues one on one with the voters.

