Eye on polls, Cabinet clears discount on dal

The government will spend Rs 5,237 crore for the programme, which would help the nutrition requirement of the poor. The government will spend Rs 5,237 crore for the programme, which would help the nutrition requirement of the poor.

With the price of Dal being a sensitive issue that could have its impact on the elections, the Union government approved the release of pulses to states and Union Territories (UTs) at a discount of Rs 15 over the wholesale market price to be utilised for the welfare programs for the poor.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the release of pulses to States/UTs at a discounted rate to be utilised for various welfare schemes from the stock of pulses procured under Price Support Schemes (PSS),” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

“Under this approved Scheme, the States/UT Governments are offered to lift 34.88 lakh MT of Tur, Chana, Masoor, Moong and Urad at discount of Rs 15 per kg over the prevailing wholesale market price of the sourcing state on first come first serve basis,” a statement said.

The government will spend Rs 5,237 crore for the programme, which would help the nutrition requirement of the poor, the minister said. He said the decision would enable the states to use pulses in various welfare schemes like Public Distribution System, mid-day meal scheme etc. besides making available the warehouses, which may be required in the coming Kharif season for storage of commodities procured under PSS.

At the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tributes were paid to DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, who passed away on Tuesday in Chennai, by passing a resolution condoling his demise.

The CCEA also approved the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) beyond the 12th five-year plan period. “It will help in connecting 38,412 habitations at an estimated cost of Rs 84,934 crore,” Prasad said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App