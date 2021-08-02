Eye on polls, Arvind Kejriwal tells Punjab MLAs to support farmers’ stir

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had a lengthy discussion with the Punjab MLAs on the way forward for the 2022 Assembly polls.

The meeting with the AAP MLAs took place in New Delhi, with the party’s state president and MP Bhagwant Mann, along with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema, and lasted about three hours.

According to a statement issued by the party, Kejriwal discussed the 2022 elections and also sought detailed suggestions for strengthening the farmers’ movement.

Giving directions to all the MLAs, Kejriwal said the party’s flag and agenda should be put aside and the farmers’ movement should be supported at all levels. “He said today the ‘annadatas’ of the country were forced to fight for their land and existence, but the Narendra Modi-led government was not giving up its stubborn stance, which was reprehensible. He reiterated that the Union government should immediately repeal the anti-agriculture black laws and should not introduce the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2021, in Parliament,” said a statement released by the AAP.

Kejriwal is learnt to have advised the Punjab MLAs and the entire leadership to focus on the next elections. The MLAs were advised to go from door to door to tell the people what development-oriented policies the AAP can use to get Punjab and the people out of the crisis and how to make Punjab a prosperous state again. Kejriwal also gave many examples of Delhi’s development model to the Punjab leadership.