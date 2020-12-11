Eye on Gujarat local polls, AAP sets up mohalla clinics

Ten such clinics have been set up in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo)

With an eye the upcoming local body elections in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and other local elections in Gujarat, the AAP Thursday set up 10 ‘mohalla clinics’ in Naranpura area here on a trial basis for two days.

AAP’s Delhi MLA Gulab Singh, who inaugurated the initiative, said his party will contest all seats in the local body elections in Gujarat.

“In Gujarat, if we take a look at the last 25 years of misrule by BJP, health services continue to be poor… If we are elected here, I assure people will see mohalla clinics here just like in Delhi… Our manifesto will definitely have this as a point,” said Singh, who is also the AAP’s Gujarat incharge.

