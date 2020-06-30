Eye on Bihar polls, Central govt clears Begusarai bridge project

Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha told The Indian Express, “At a time when the Central government has been pushing the policy of getting markets to farmers and rural India, the construction of the proposed bridge would connect industrial towns of Begusarai and Barauni to three states for trades, saving time and energy on fuel…” (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha told The Indian Express, “At a time when the Central government has been pushing the policy of getting markets to farmers and rural India, the construction of the proposed bridge would connect industrial towns of Begusarai and Barauni to three states for trades, saving time and energy on fuel…” (PTI)

The Centre has given clearance for the construction of a bridge in poll-bound Bihar that would reduce travel distance between Begusarai in north Bihar and the south Bihar towns of Munger and Bhagalpur by at least 70 km.

The bridge would also cut travel distance between north Bihar towns and the neighbouring states of Jharkhand and Odisha, and between Munger and the neighbouring country of Nepal.

The 2.5-km bridge will link the riverine areas of Matihani and Sambho and also join the NH-31 (Patna-Mokama route) and NH-80 (Begusarai-Purnea route).

It would be crucial for farmers in north Bihar as they will be able to travel to markets across the Ganga in much less time to sell their produce. The bridge would also provide easy access to 13 industrial units in Begusarai and Barauni in the event of any industrial accident there.

The National Highway Authority of India has made a rare exception to clear the feasibility report of the bridge. As per rule, within 50 km of a bridge, upstream or downstream, a new bridge cannot be considered. But in this case, the shortening of travel distance, potential benefits to the rural economy and upcoming Assembly polls seem to have worked in the project’s favour.

Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha told The Indian Express, “At a time when the Central government has been pushing the policy of getting markets to farmers and rural India, the construction of the proposed bridge would connect industrial towns of Begusarai and Barauni to three states for trades, saving time and energy on fuel…”

Begusarai resident Amrendra Singh, who hails from Matihani, said, “This bridge would be a realisation of a dream. Farmers will be able to go to the neighbouring towns across Ganga in a matter of 30 minutes to one hour; they now take four hours via the Mokama bridge.”

