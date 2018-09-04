Eye on 2019, Congress’ manifesto panel holds maiden meeting

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File)

General elections may be over six months away, but the Congress has started its poll efforts, hoping to mount a stiff challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. The key election-related panels set up by Congress president Rahul Gandhi have started meetings to shape the party’s campaign strategy.

While members of the core committee announced had an informal meeting with Rahul before he left for Kailash Mansarovar yatra, the manifesto committee had its first meeting Monday. Focus of the manifesto committee, sources said, would be to prepare a “people’s manifesto”.

Sources said the panel would soon set up sub-groups and the members would travel across the country for holding public consultations. “We will seek suggestions from all — from farmers to industry to youth and students to women, Dalit groups and tribals,” a leader who attended the meeting said.

“It was a preliminary meeting but the broad idea will be to go to the people. We have held some good consultations in Gujarat and Karnataka and also in the Northeast and lots of inputs were taken. People could see that the Congress was listening,” another leader said. Sources said the committee would also deliberate on ideas like drawing up specific mini-manifestos for certain target groups. Ideas like a separate document for youth and women are also being talked about, the sources said. Already, the party’s Scheduled Caste department is thinking about preparing separate documents for reserved constituencies in poll-bound Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul recently announced a 19-member manifesto committee and a 13-member publicity committee. The publicity committee will have its first meeting later this week.

