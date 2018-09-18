Eye on 2019: AIMIM-BBM to hold 12 rallies, first on Oct 2 in Aurangabad

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (Express file photo) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. (Express file photo)

The Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which announced on Saturday that they would forge an alliance for the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls in 2019, will hold 12 public rallies across the state on diverse issues ranging from reservation to minimum support price for farmers beginning October 2 in Aurangabad. The rallies are part of a strategy to make electoral inroads and also elicit support from like-minded groups.

The larger agenda of these two parties is to explore the political space to raise a credible alternative to the mainstream Congress-NCP and BJP-Shiv Sena alliances in Maharashtra. Thus, clearly indicating that the newly formed BBM-AIMIM alliance would field candidates both in the 2019 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. The BBM-AIMIM alliance will focus on Dalits, Other Backward Caste and Muslims to consolidate its vote base.

BBM president Prakash Ambedkar told The Indian Express, “We are reaching out to all secular parties to forge a formidable alliance based on a common minimum agenda. To begin with we have decided to hold at least 12 rallies across Maharashtra. On October 2, the first rally will take place in Aurangabad. It will be followed by another rally in Solapur on October 28. Details of the other 10 rallies are being worked out.”

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Ambedkar will take the centrestage at the Aurangabad rally.

Sources said Ambedkar and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti were also ready for talks. “There are various non-political groups which have offered support. The formal structure and electoral plans would be formulated next month. Our alliance with the Congress is open-ended provided it considers our terms and conditions,” Ambedkar said.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, for 288 seats in Maharashtra, AIMIM won two seats and BBM one seat.

The tally for Assembly seats was: BJP 123 seats, Shiv Sena 63 seats, Congress 42 seats, NCP 41 seats, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3 seats, CPI(M) 1 seat, MNS 1 seat, Rashtriya Samaj Party 1 seat, Samajwadi Party 1 seat and Independents 7 seats.

However, BBM and AIMIM did not win any seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The tally for 48 Lok Sabha seats was: BJP 23 seats, Shiv Sena 18 seats, Congress 2 seats, NCP 4 seats and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana 1 seat.

Maharashtra MIM MLA Imtiaz Jaleel said, “The MIM-BBM alliance will serve the interests of Dalits, Muslims and OBCs.”

While dismissing the charge that the alliance could be detrimental for the Congress-NCP as it would wean away secular votes, he said, “I fail to understand why such a hue and cry is being raised against us. The question nobody is asking is, why has the Congress-NCP failed to get even a single member elected to Parliament. In the last 70 years, Muslims were always used as a votebank by the Congress and later by the NCP. Why did they not promote Muslim candidates?”

“MPCC president Ashok Chavan has declared they will not have any alliance with MIM and MNS. Now, the question is, did MIM ever seek any alliance with them,” he asserted. “Shiv Sena has termed the MIM-BBM alliance as unholy. My question to the Shiv Sena is, why are they in alliance with the BJP at the Centre and state,” Jaleel said.

Issuing a veiled warning to the Congress-NCP, Jaleel said, “Gone are the days when Muslims would be taken for granted. Today, Muslims are ready to stand up and fight for their rights and share in

politics.”

