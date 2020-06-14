Extremely heavy rainfall over coastal districts in Maharashtra on Monday: IMD

The Met office has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along the west coast of Maharashtra as well as the southern states on Monday.(Representational) The Met office has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along the west coast of Maharashtra as well as the southern states on Monday.(Representational)

Three days since its arrival over southern Maharashtra, the southwest monsoon has now covered the entire state as of Sunday.

As per the new monsoon onset dates classified by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal date for monsoon to cover the date is between June 10 and 15.

The season, so far, has seen the monsoon making regular advancements all over the country, IMD officials said.

The Met office has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along the west coast of Maharashtra as well as the southern states on Monday.

“There is a cyclonic circulation that lies over north Odhisha. In addition, there is a north-south trough running between northwest Rajasthan and Odhisha. This, along with moisture brought in from the Arabian Sea will contribute towards heavy spells along the west coast and over central India in the coming week,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

However, there will only be light to moderate rainfall in Pune city this week.

On Saturday, heavy rain lashed parts of Marathwada and south Konkan. The 24-hour rainfall recorded till Sunday morning in some cities was – Matheran (81.4mm), Panji (68mm), Nashik (31mm), Ratnagiri (41mm) and Jalgaon (82mm).

Since June, the state has recorded excess rainfall, with all districts receiving either normal or above normal rainfall. Till June 13, rainfall recorded over Maharashtra was 95.4mm.

