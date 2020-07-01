Extremely heavy rain likely in 6 states, IMD issues Orange alert

There is a cyclonic circulation hovering over south Gujarat and adjacent Maharashtra, which will persist till July 4. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) There is a cyclonic circulation hovering over south Gujarat and adjacent Maharashtra, which will persist till July 4. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Six states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar, are likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

IMD on Wednesday placed most meteorological sub-divisions in these states under ‘Orange alert’ from July 2 to 5.

“There will be isolated heavy to very heavy spells over the west coast and interiors of Maharashtra and Gujarat till July 6. At some places in Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra, there are chances of extremely heavy rain of more than 200 mm on July 3 and July 4,” stated the IMD’s rainfall warning, issued on Wednesday.

There is a cyclonic circulation hovering over south Gujarat and adjacent Maharashtra, which will persist till July 4. Similarly, another cyclonic circulation lies over eastern Uttar Pradesh. In addition to these weather systems, there are chances of strong wind convergence as moisture loaded westerlies are blowing landwards from the Arabian Sea, causing fairly widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall along the west coast, the IMD said.

Over eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted between July 3 and July 5, while Gujarat, Kutch and Saurashtra region will experience heightened rain on July 4 and July 5. Heavy rainfall will continue over Bihar till Friday.

