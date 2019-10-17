‘Extremely adorable’: PM Modi reacts to video of Gul Panag’s son

A video of actor Gul Panag’s son caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter who described it as “extremely adorable” and said he was sure the toddler would find an “amazing mentor and guide” in his mother.

Taking to the social networking site, Panag posted a video yesterday of her son Nihal identifying the Prime Minister on the cover of a magazine. She asks her son who the person is, and the boy replies “Modi”. She corrects him saying it is “Modiji”.

“So Nihal now promptly identifies @narendramodi in magazines and newspapers. Gleefully pointing him out me – often first thing in the morning. I managed to make him do it ‘for the camera’,” she posted on Twitter.

Retweeting her post, PM Modi said it was “extremely adorable”. “Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you,” he said.

Extremely adorable! Do convey my blessings to young Nihal. Wishing him the very best, in whatever he seeks to do. I am also sure he will find an amazing mentor and guide in you, @GulPanag. https://t.co/CQN5hMPg7Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2019

Panag unsuccessfully contested from the Chandigarh seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in February this year, she came in defence of Kirron Kher after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called her an actress who spent most of her time in Mumbai.

“Denigrating someone for their profession is not in good taste. Electoral discourse needs to rise above this kind of talk. It needs to be about real issues. Not personal attacks and whataboutery,” she had said, clarifying that she is “not planning on joining the BJP”.