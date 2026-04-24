Extreme events could impact 36% of land animal habitats by 2085, says new study

From heatwaves to wildfires, over a third of terrestrial vertebrate habitats are on track for a "compounded" onslaught of climate disasters unless global emissions are rapidly curtailed. (Source: File/Representational)

By 2085, over a third of wildlife habitats on land could suffer multiple types of climate-driven extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, wildfires, and floods, if warming continues to rise in the second half of the century, according to a new study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution journal.

The study, led by researchers at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), Germany, analysed the impact of climate change in a medium-high emission scenario on nearly 34,000 vertebrate species.

The most widespread impact will be from extreme heatwaves, the study found. By 2050, 74% of animal habitats on land will be exposed to heatwaves, 16% to wildfire, 8% to droughts, and 3% to floods if warming continues into the latter half of the century, the study said. Biodiversity hotspots such as the Amazon, tropical Africa and Southeast Asia will see a sharp increase in frequency of these extreme events, the study noted.