Extra forces withdrawn from Valley: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said additional forces sent to Kashmir after August 5 have been withdrawn.

At an event organised by ‘Republic TV’, Shah said, “The number of security forces deployed in Kashmir today are the same as they were in the past. Since 1990 it has been the same. Extra forces deployed there have been gradually withdrawn.”

Shah claimed that incidents of stone-pelting at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced by 40-45 per cent compared to last year since abrogation of provisions under Article 370.

“Pakistan has tried to propagate terrorism across India but it was not successful in any state. Only in Kashmir they were successful because Pakistani agencies were successful in spreading the misinformation that Articles 370 and 35A were the road to freedom. They misled the youth and armed them,” he said.

Denying that his remarks on conducting nationwide NRC were political, and had any connection with Assembly polls in West Bengal, due in 2021, Shah said, “Should the country have a register of citizens or not? Or should it become a guesthouse? Only a person who is citizen of the country should be allowed to vote and interfere in its matters. In fact, we are very late in making this register. This is not an electoral statement. We sincerely believe it has to be done.”

On citizenship amendment Bill, Shah said it was meant for minority refugees facing persecution in Islamic states. “Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are declared Islamic states. Since Partition, population of minorities in these countries has decreased by 20 per cent — they are being persecuted…”

Shah said the government is also working on the Uniform Civil Code and would bring a legislation when the time is right.

Seeking to differentiate between the Sabarimala issue in Kerala and the Ayodhya verdict, Shah said, “The Ayodhya case was not about nature and manner of worship. I believe courts should not get into this. The Sabarimala case is about whether the tradition of worship should be altered. Ayodhya was a title suit.”