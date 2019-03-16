Toggle Menu
Sushma set to visit Maldives

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will visit the Maldives, from March 17-18, at the invitation of the Maldives Foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, the Maldives foreign ministry said on Thursday.

During this visit, she will call on Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the Speaker of Parliament Qasim Ibrahim, and meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and hold a joint ministerial meeting to discuss cooperation on a wide variety of issues.

“Both governments will discuss ongoing and future collaboration arrangements, including the implementation of the agreed outcomes of the State Visit to India by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. In this regard, it is expected that discussions will focus on development cooperation, cooperation in the field of health, and enhancing people-to-people contact,” the ministry said.

