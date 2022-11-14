External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talks Ukraine, bilateral ties with Blinken

EXTERNAL AFFAIRS Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here on Sunday and discussed bilateral ties, the raging Ukraine conflict, energy issues, G20 and the situation in the Indo-Pacific, days ahead of a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden on the margins of the G-20 Summit in Bali.

Jaishankar and Blinken met on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit here in the Cambodian capital.

“A good meeting with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“I met Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on the margins of the @ASEAN summit today in Phnom Penh to discuss ongoing efforts to expand our partnership & mitigate the effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The U.S. supports India’s #G20 Presidency,” Blinken tweeted.