scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar talks Ukraine, bilateral ties with Blinken

“A good meeting with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of ASEAN summit, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (PTI Photo)

EXTERNAL AFFAIRS Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here on Sunday and discussed bilateral ties, the raging Ukraine conflict, energy issues, G20 and the situation in the Indo-Pacific, days ahead of a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden on the margins of the G-20 Summit in Bali.

Jaishankar and Blinken met on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit here in the Cambodian capital.

“A good meeting with US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Discussed Ukraine, Indo-Pacific, energy, G20 and bilateral relations,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“I met Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on the margins of the @ASEAN summit today in Phnom Penh to discuss ongoing efforts to expand our partnership & mitigate the effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine. The U.S. supports India’s #G20 Presidency,” Blinken tweeted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower
One-number hope for FY23: GDP, inflation, deficit and repo, all at 6.5%Premium
One-number hope for FY23: GDP, inflation, deficit and repo, all at 6.5%
Why India cannot afford to ignore the GM crop revolutionPremium
Why India cannot afford to ignore the GM crop revolution
Prof G Mohan Gopal at Idea Exchange: Reservation is a tool for representa...Premium
Prof G Mohan Gopal at Idea Exchange: Reservation is a tool for representa...

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 07:40:32 am
Next Story

Take steps to make Tamil official in Central govt offices: TN Minister

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement