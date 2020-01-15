India, China must find equilibrium in ties: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Express file photo) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Express file photo)

India and China must reach an understanding on crucial issues and ensure that the two countries find equilibrium in ties, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday. “It is important that two countries find equilibrium in ties… we have to get along with each other,” he said

While addressing a gathering at the Raisina Dialogue in the national capital, the minister also referred to the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran and said what finally happens will depend on the players involved.

He also said that India’s way is not to be disruptive and that it is more of a decider than an abstainer,

Jaishankar’s remarks come at a time when several countries have called for a greater Indian role in the Indo-Pacific. The minister said it is not the India way to be mercantilist.

“India owes it to itself and to the world to be a just power,” he said.

The also said that the government is firmly dealing with terrorism.

The country, he said, is a “prisoner of its past image. We have to get over it”.

“There was a time when we spoke more than what we did. It is changing now,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd