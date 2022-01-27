scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 27, 2022
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tests positive for Covid-19

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had taken part in a virtual event — The French Presidency: EU-India Partnership in the Indo Pacific — along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
January 27, 2022 8:04:02 pm
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (File Photo)

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.

“Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions,” Jaishankar tweeted.

About a fortnight ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, had tested positive for the virus, over a fortnight ago.

India, on Thursday, recorded over 2.86 lakh new cases, taking the cumulative tally to 40,371,500. Currently, there are 22,02,472 active cases in the country.

