External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tests positive for Covid-19

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had taken part in a virtual event — The French Presidency: EU-India Partnership in the Indo Pacific — along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 27, 2022

About a fortnight ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, had tested positive for the virus, over a fortnight ago.

India, on Thursday, recorded over 2.86 lakh new cases, taking the cumulative tally to 40,371,500. Currently, there are 22,02,472 active cases in the country.