Wednesday, April 27, 2022
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh and Bhutan from April 28 to 30

The Indian foreign minister will be Bhutan’s first high-level visitor from abroad since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 2:30:02 pm
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the Howard University Founders Library in Washington (AP/PTI, file)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be going on an official visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan from April 28 to 30, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

During the visit to Dhaka on April 28-29, Jaishankar will meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and hold discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

“The forthcoming visit of the external affairs minister to Bangladesh may be seen in the context of frequent bilateral high-level visits and exchanges particularly as both sides commemorate fifty years of the establishment of diplomatic ties,” the ministry said in a statement. The last visit by the external affairs minister to the country was in March 2021.

In Thimphu on April 29-30, Jaishankar will be Bhutan’s first high-level visitor from abroad since March 2020. “This will be the first high-level official visit since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Bhutan foreign ministry said, announcing the visit.

Jaishankar will meet King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering and Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji in the Bhutanese capital.

The Bhutan foreign ministry said that “during the visit, Jaishankar will receive audiences with His Majesty The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo”.

“India and Bhutan share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterised by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding. During the visit, the two sides will discuss all issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation,” the Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

