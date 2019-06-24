External Affairs Minister Jaishankar formally joins BJP

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar formally joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of party working president JP Nadda.

Jaishankar, a career diplomat and a former foreign secretary, was inducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his government as external affairs minister.

He was sworn in as a Cabinet minister along with other members of the government on May 30. The BJP is likely to field him from Gujarat as its Rajya Sabha candidate. He has to be a Member of Parliament within six months of his swearing in.

Meanwhile, speaking at the seventh Passport Seva Divas, Jaishankar said his ministry has proposed manufacture of e-passports on priority so that the travel document with advanced security features can be rolled out in the near future.

“We propose to pursue the manufacture of e-passports on priority so that a new passport booklet with advanced security features can be rolled out in the near future,” the minister said.