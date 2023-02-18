George Soros is ‘old, rich, opinionated and dangerous’, says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday lashed out at hedge fund manager-turned-philanthropist George Soros over the latter’s comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Adani Group and Hindenburg report, and called the billionaire investor “old, rich, opinionated and dangerous”.

While addressing the media in Sydney, Australia, Jaishankar said Soros’ comments were typical of a “Euro Atlantic view”. He also pointed out that there was “a debate and conversation that we must have on democracy”, including whose values defined democracy as the world rebalanced and became less Euro-Atlantic.

“He is old, rich, opinionated and dangerous, because what happens is, when such people and such views and such organisations – they actually invest resources in shaping narratives,” Jaishankar said in a response at the Raisina@Sydney conference, news agency Reuters reported.

He said India’s voters decided “how the country should run”. “It worries us. We are a country that went through colonialism, we know the dangers of what happens when there’s outside interference,” he added.

The nonagenarian billionaire investor stoked controversy during a speech he made ahead of the Munich Security Conference on Friday. “It (India) is a democracy, but its leader, Narendra Modi, is no democrat. Inciting violence against Muslims was an important factor in his meteoric rise. Modi maintains close relations with both open and closed societies.”

Soros then said that “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies”, “their fate is intertwined”, “Adani is accused of stock manipulation”, and “Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in Parliament”.