Extension of Mufti detention is abuse of law: Chidambaram

Former Home Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday slammed the government for extending the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by three months. He demanded her immediate release.

“The extension of the detention of Ms Mehbooba Mufti under PSA is an abuse of law and an assault on the Constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen. How is the 61-year-old former chief minister, a protected person under security guard round the clock, a threat to public safety?” Chidambaram tweeted.

