scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 22, 2021
Most read

Covid vaccination at workplaces can cover kin of employees also: Centre

However, the Centre added that for vaccinating beneficiaries in industrial and private CVCs, the vaccine doses will have to be procured by the private hospitals with which the employers tie up for the inoculation drive.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 22, 2021 6:20:56 pm
Covid-19A man takes the jab at a vaccination centre in Mumbai (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Centre has stated that the vaccination drive at workplaces could be extended to all employees as well as their dependents and family members.

Vikas Sheel, the Additional Secretary of the National Health Mission, has issued a notification stating, “…Covid-19 vaccination at Workplace (Govt & Private) COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) may be extended to all employees of the workplace.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The notification further added, “The family members and dependents of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with COVID-19 vaccination at the Industrial CVCs and Workplace CVCs.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Covid-19 The notification issued by Vikas Sheel, the Additional Secretary of the National Health Mission

However, the Centre added that for vaccinating beneficiaries in industrial and private CVCs, the vaccine doses will have to be procured by the private hospitals with which the employers tie up for the inoculation drive.

Also Read |Delhi halts vaccination for 18+, CM says will take 30 months to cover city’s population at this rate

It further stated that in case of government vaccination centres, beneficiaries who are 45 years old or above are eligible to get the jab for free from the among the doses supplied by the Centre to the states and UTs.

However, those in the age group of 18 to 44 should be vaccinated from the doses directly procured by the respective state and UT governments directly from the manufacturers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement
x