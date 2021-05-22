Covid vaccination at workplaces can cover kin of employees also: Centre

A man takes the jab at a vaccination centre in Mumbai (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Centre has stated that the vaccination drive at workplaces could be extended to all employees as well as their dependents and family members.

Vikas Sheel, the Additional Secretary of the National Health Mission, has issued a notification stating, “…Covid-19 vaccination at Workplace (Govt & Private) COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) may be extended to all employees of the workplace.”

The notification further added, “The family members and dependents of the workers, as defined by the respective employers, can also be covered with COVID-19 vaccination at the Industrial CVCs and Workplace CVCs.”

The notification issued by Vikas Sheel, the Additional Secretary of the National Health Mission The notification issued by Vikas Sheel, the Additional Secretary of the National Health Mission

However, the Centre added that for vaccinating beneficiaries in industrial and private CVCs, the vaccine doses will have to be procured by the private hospitals with which the employers tie up for the inoculation drive.

It further stated that in case of government vaccination centres, beneficiaries who are 45 years old or above are eligible to get the jab for free from the among the doses supplied by the Centre to the states and UTs.

However, those in the age group of 18 to 44 should be vaccinated from the doses directly procured by the respective state and UT governments directly from the manufacturers.