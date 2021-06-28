Extend deadline to vaccinate staff by a month, industries urge Gujarat govt

Citing difficulties in procuring Covid vaccine, industries in Gujarat on Monday urged the state government to extend the June 30 deadline for vaccinating the staff members by a month.

The industries, under the banner of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) wrote to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani saying, “We had begun vaccination drives and had also encouraged those associated with trade and business to take the vaccine… However, there is still some difficulty in procuring vaccines.”

“If industries and businesses are not allowed to function from July 1, for failing to vaccinate (the staff), then industries will suffer huge economic losses,” stated Natubhai Patel, president of GCCI, in the letter. Patel stated that the industries and business establishments have barely managed to function after last year’s Covid lockdown and restrictions.

Last week, Gujarat had made first dose of vaccination mandatory for all commercial and business establishments to remain functional after June 30. The deadline was fixed for eight municipal corporations and 10 big cities. The deadline for rest of the state was July 10.

However, after the state government’s order, the vaccination numbers went down and people were seen returning without taking a jab. On Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel even apologised to those who had to return home without taking the vaccine.

GCCI has asked the government to allow industries a month’s time to produce the mandatory “vaccination certificate”.

Meanwhile, the GCCI appreciated the announcements made for the tourism and hospitality sector by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The body in an official release stated that four on the announcements made by the minister were new, while the rest have been announced earlier.