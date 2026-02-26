Expressway versus farmland: Why hundreds of farmers in tractor-trolleys just marched into Ujjain

3 min readBhopalUpdated: Feb 26, 2026 07:18 AM IST
The development comes amid the ongoing Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, where agrarian issues have emerged as a politically sensitive concern for the Mohan Yadav-led government. (Representational image/File)
The Madhya Pradesh government Wednesday once again opened talks with protesting farmers in Ujjain, leading to the temporary suspension of a large-scale agitation over demands linked to the proposed Greenfield Expressway.
Farmers from nearly 90 villages across Ujjain, Indore and Ratlam districts had arrived in Ujjain with ration, water and bedding, travelling in over 150 tractor-trolleys to stage an indefinite protest. However, the agitation was called off after Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh contacted farmer representatives and assured them of discussions on their demands. Following the talks, a delegation of farmer leaders left for Bhopal, where further deliberations with the state government are expected.
Speaking after the meeting, Collector Roshan Kumar Singh said discussions were held with farmer representatives and that the administration was engaged with their concerns. He added that the government would make its position clear by Wednesday evening and that no protest was underway in the city at present.
The farmers have been opposing the construction of the Ujjain–Indore and Ujjain–Jawra Greenfield access-controlled road for over a year. They argue that the proposed design, with elevated sections rising 20 to 40 feet, would severely affect agricultural land and local connectivity. Their key demands include developing the road as a normal highway instead of an access-controlled expressway and providing compensation at prevailing market rates to affected landowners.
Farmer leader Rajesh Solanki said the decision to suspend the protest was taken after the Collector assured them of a resolution. “We were called for talks and told that our demands would be discussed seriously. We have been asked to come to Bhopal, and we are hopeful that there will be agreement on compensation and other issues by evening,” he said, adding that the agitation had been deferred based on these assurances.
According to farmer organisations, around 250 farmers had reached Ujjain on Wednesday, though tractor-trolleys were stopped in rural areas as a precautionary measure. The farmers later gathered near the Smart City office to stage a sit-in before talks were initiated.
Officials said nearly 90 villages will be affected by the proposed expressway, including 56 in Ujjain district, 20 in Indore and 14 in Ratlam. While negotiations between farmer bodies and the administration are continuing, farmer organisations have said the future course of the protest will depend on the final decision taken by the state government in Bhopal.
