Expressway versus farmland: Why hundreds of farmers in tractor-trolleys just marched into Ujjain

The Madhya Pradesh government Wednesday once again opened talks with protesting farmers in Ujjain, leading to the temporary suspension of a large-scale agitation over demands linked to the proposed Greenfield Expressway.

The development comes amid the ongoing Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, where agrarian issues have emerged as a politically sensitive concern for the Mohan Yadav-led government.

Farmers from nearly 90 villages across Ujjain, Indore and Ratlam districts had arrived in Ujjain with ration, water and bedding, travelling in over 150 tractor-trolleys to stage an indefinite protest. However, the agitation was called off after Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh contacted farmer representatives and assured them of discussions on their demands. Following the talks, a delegation of farmer leaders left for Bhopal, where further deliberations with the state government are expected.