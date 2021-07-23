‘Expression of dissent being taken as terrorist act’: Tahir Hussan challenges UAPA charges in Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police on a petition filed by former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain challenging the invocation of provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against him in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots.

Justice Mukta Gupta, while seeking a response of the authorities within four weeks and a rejoinder affidavit within three weeks thereafter, listed the case for the next hearing on September 28.

Hussain, in the petition, has sought setting aside of the provisions of UAPA invoked against him in the charge sheet filed in the alleged case of larger conspiracy behind the Northeast riots, and also quashing the grant of sanction for the prosecution of such offences.

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Hussain, before the court argued that Section 13 and 15 of UAPA have been invoked against him but “nothing has been said how his role becomes a terrorist act or an unlawful activity”.

“We have challenged this by way of a writ petition because after I was taken into custody… in the entire charge sheet, there is nothing. Mere road blockages or chakka jams or protesting or dissent… expression of dissent is being taken as a terrorist act, that is the crux of the petition,” Mathur argued.

While opposing the petition, advocate Amit Mahajan, representing the Centre and Commissioner of Police, submitted that cognizance has already been taken in the case. “This is a case where they are challenging the sanction on merits. There are judgments which say the invalidity of sanction on the ground of non-application of mind should be (dealt with) at the stage of the trial,” Mahajan argued.

However, the court said that would be in case of the question of invalidity on merits but “if it is a fundamental issue then probably he may have a right”. “He will then have to show that the issue raised goes to the root of the matter… it is the fundamental lack of applicability of provisions, that is what his argument is,” Justice Gupta observed.