Express reporter wins award for reports on medical malpractices

Kaunain Sheriff M, principal correspondent with The Indian Express, has won the national award named after Dr Mangalam Swaminathan, a former journalist and art lover. Sheriff has been chosen for the National Award For Excellence in Medical Malpractices Investigation.

Announcing the first awards of the foundation, R Balashankar, Chairman and Managing Trustee, said, “The Indian Express serial stories on Johnson & Johnson by Kaunain Sheriff has caught national attention and international expose and made a big change in the practice of medial behaviour and cost in the country,” he said.

In August last year, The Indian Express first reported on how the US pharma giant buried key facts on the faulty hip implant surgeries and kept the regulator in the dark. The stories also revealed that over 3,600 patients with faulty hip implants remained untraceable, and that at least four deaths have been reported from among those who underwent surgeries using these devices.

The award ceremony will be held on November 29 in New Delhi.