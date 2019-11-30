Express reporter receives national award for reports on medical malpractices

Kaunain Sheriff M, principal correspondent with The Indian Express, received the national award named after Dr Mangalam Swaminathan from BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday for Excellence in Medical Malpractices Investigation.

Advertising

At the event, Nadda praised those who work quietly behind-the-scenes on big tasks. “People who win, perform big tasks very silently. I say silently because from politics, I understand the glitz well. But there are a lot of people who stay away from the glitz and contribute positively in a massive way,” he said.

Sheriff received the award for his series of stories on Johnson & Johnson. In August 2018, The Indian Express first reported on how the US pharma giant buried key facts on faulty hip implant surgeries and kept the country’s regulator in the dark.

The National Award for Excellence in Journalism was conferred to Ranjana Narayan, a senior editor with Indo-Asian News Service for her life time achievement. The National Award for Excellence in Science Reporting was given to V D Selvaraj, senior editor, Kalakaumudi, a Malayalam weekly.