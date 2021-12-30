Express journalists win 2 awards; Siddiqui honoured

The Indian Express won awards in two categories at the RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism on Wednesday.

While the lifetime achievement award went to senior journalist Prem Shankar Jha, Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died while reporting in Afghanistan this July, was posthumously awarded the Journalist of the Year-2020 in the 10th tenth edition of the awards, hosted by Mumbai Press Club.

Mihir Vasavda, assistant editor, The Indian Express, received the award in ‘sports’ category for the report “10-year record at SAI: 45 complaints of sexual harassment, 29 against coaches”, which highlighted sexual harassment faced by women athletes in different government-run sports institutes.

Abhishek Angad, senior correspondent, won in the ‘politics’ category for the report “Direct Benefit Transfer is direct siphoning of school scholarship” — on minority students in several districts of Jharkhand being duped of a Centrally funded scholarship by a nexus of bank staff, middlemen, school and government employees.