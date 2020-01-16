Express journalist Chandan Haygunde wins Lokmat award

Chandan Haygunde receives the award from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in Pune on Wednesday. (Express) Chandan Haygunde receives the award from Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, in Pune on Wednesday. (Express)

Chandan Haygunde, Special Correspondent with The Indian Express’s Pune edition, on Wednesday received the award for outstanding investigative journalism, instituted by the Lokmat Group.

Haygunde received the award for his report “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019.

The report highlighted how a youth from a Pune slum was allegedly indoctrinated to join the banned CPI (Maoists) and became the ‘deputy commander’ of Tanda area committee of the Left-wing extremist maoist outfit in Chhattisgarh.

Haygunde, who is with The Indian Express for the last 11 years, received the award from Shiv Sena MP and editor of ‘Saamana’ Sanjay Raut and Lokmat Group chairman Vijay Darda.

In other categories, S K Kulkarni got the lifetime achievement award, Dharmendra Kore of Maharashtra Times received it for environment reporting, Sunil Rawat (Prabhat) for reporting on civic issues, Akash Gulankar and Rahul Deshmukh of Pune Mirror for spot reporting and Supriya Dedgaonkar of the same newspaper for women-centric stories.

Mangesh Pawar (Punyanagari) received the award in photography category, Govind Wakde (News 18 Lokmat) for exclusive reportage, and Halimabi Qureshi (BBC Marathi) and Rahul Gaikwad (Lokmat) for human interest story.

The award ceremony was held at Tilak Smarak Mandir in Pune.

