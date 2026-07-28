Express Impact: Agriculture Minister Bhagirath Choudhary returns subsidy he took for his own farm

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, who availed a Rs 99-lakh subsidy for his cucumber farm through a scheme under his own ministry, has refunded the subsidy, the Centre told Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

This comes exactly a month after The Indian Express published an investigation, detailing how Choudhary received the Rs 99-lakh subsidy through a horticulture scheme under his ministry.

In a written reply to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, Ramnath Thakur, Choudhary’s colleague and Minister of State, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, said, “Shri Bhagirath Choudhary has communicated that he has refunded the subsidy to the bank concerned under the scheme. The concerned bank has been directed to return the subsidy amount to NHB (National Horticulture Board).”