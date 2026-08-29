Express in Nepal: Toll nears 600; MEA says 320 Indians, 100 of Indian origin missing

Two days after the deadly flash floods that swept through several districts of Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said at least 320 Indians — up from 290 on Thursday — and over 100 people of Indian origin remained missing.

The total toll increased to 579 on Friday, with more bodies being recovered as search and rescue operations continued for the third day amid fears of fresh floods following an increase in the water level in the Bhotekoshi River area. At least 1,924 people, including 517 foreign tourists, are reported to be still missing.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said about 400 Indian nationals who were stranded on the Chinese side of the Sino-Nepal border were reported to be safe. These are pilgrims for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. He said 149 Indian nationals who were stranded on the Chinese side had safely crossed over to Nepal.

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Later in the day, India sent a third tranche of 10 tonnes of relief supplies, alongside an 11-member team of doctors and paramedics, as well as a reconnaissance crew to assess tunnel rescue operations.

Today at the army base where a rescue and relief command centre is based, scores of school children were among those who were rescued from the adjoining regions cutaway after the floods. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Today at the army base where a rescue and relief command centre is based, scores of school children were among those who were rescued from the adjoining regions cutaway after the floods. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

“A third flight carrying 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance has departed for Kathmandu. The assistance includes portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X.

“An 11-member team of doctors, paramedics & recce team for tunnel rescue operations is also on-board. India continues to support Nepal’s ongoing relief and rescue efforts,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the MEA spokesperson said: “You are aware of the humanitarian assistance rendered by India so far to Nepal in the wake of the recent tragedy. More assistance is in the pipeline. Two aircraft with relief material have left, and a third tranche of relief material is expected to leave this evening”.

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The river front and the adjoining areas were cordoned off and residents were made to climb up to higher grounds. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The river front and the adjoining areas were cordoned off and residents were made to climb up to higher grounds. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

“As requested by Nepal, we are preparing to send a tunnel rescue team, for which a recce team is being flown in first to assess the equipment required etc. A medical team is also being sent. In addition, we have also offered Bailey bridges along with their associated technical teams so that connectivity can be restored quickly in the affected parts of Nepal. One Bailey bridge is already in Nepal and can be deployed for relief efforts,” he said.

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“We have also made a specific offer to Nepal authorities to dispatch NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams along with their associated equipment that can help in ongoing search and rescue operations and bring relief assistance to people impacted by the tragedy. We await a response from the Government of Nepal on this front,” he said. “We stand ready to offer any other assistance that the Nepal authorities might require,” Jaiswal said.

Security personnel send out loud warnings on an impending second flood, after reports of a second lake break in the higher regions. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Security personnel send out loud warnings on an impending second flood, after reports of a second lake break in the higher regions. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

He said the government was arranging for the return of those who have been rescued so far.

On Friday, 21 people from Tamil Nadu, who were among those rescued, arrived in New Delhi in the afternoon, and were received by Jaishankar. “Received a group of 21 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from the floods in Nepal. Was moved to hear their experience first hand. Thank the @NepalArmyHQ and Government for this rescue effort. Appreciate @IndiaInNepal’s facilitation of their smooth return to India,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

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According to Nepal authorities, 171 foreigners, including 85 Indians, 16 Chinese, nine South Koreans and two each from the US and Italy, had been rescued from various flood-affected regions until Friday afternoon.

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said rising water levels at the site of the flood increased the risk of another flood in the area. “The water level mixed with mud has increased at the same place where the flash flood occurred on Wednesday, and there is a risk of more flooding in the area,” the NDRRMA said.

The river front and the adjoining areas were cordoned off and residents were made to climb up to higher grounds. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The river front and the adjoining areas were cordoned off and residents were made to climb up to higher grounds. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Meanwhile, China sounded a Level-IV alert late on Thursday, saying a large barrier lake had formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers in Nepal. China’s emergency response system for natural disasters has four levels, with Level-I being the highest and Level IV the lowest.

On Thursday, Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology had also warned of a fresh flood risk downstream of the Bhotekoshi River following the formation of the new barrier lake near the border. Chinese authorities had informed Nepal that around 2 million cubic metres of water had accumulated in the lake, with another 3 million cubic metres potentially entering it over three days, raising concerns about a possible breach.

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Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

The lake had formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers, which originate in Tibet and flow into Nepal as part of the Bhotekoshi river system.

However, on Friday, Nepal and China resumed rescue operations that had been suspended briefly after risks from the overflowing lake were found to be manageable.

Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Nearly 1,500 people were airlifted in Nepal, including about 360 from hydel projects in Rasuwa — the border district which was worst hit.

“We had been warned about the water gushing down southward towards Nepal (Rasuwa) but we chose to carry on our rescue and relief mission as we thought the widened river beds could hold additional water flow without causing damage to life and property,” a senior Nepal Army officer told The Indian Express.

With Agencies