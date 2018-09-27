Express Group wins twp Google & WAN-IFRA digital media awards

This year, the award for Best Branded Content went to Yours Wisely, a content studio of The Indian Express Group, for its work with Medtronic on World Hearing Day. (File) This year, the award for Best Branded Content went to Yours Wisely, a content studio of The Indian Express Group, for its work with Medtronic on World Hearing Day. (File)

The Indian Express Group has won two awards at the third edition of Google & WAN-IFRA’s South Asian Digital Media Awards-2018 presented here on Wednesday. Over 30 media organisations were awarded under 10 different categories this year.

The awards, a joint initiative of WAN-IFRA and Google, recognise best practices in digital publishing worldwide. The awards are presented in South Asia, Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and Latin America. The gold award winners will subsequently compete for the World Digital Media Awards that will be announced in Glasgow in June during the 71st World News Media Congress 2019.

This year, the award for Best Branded Content went to Yours Wisely, a content studio of The Indian Express Group, for its work with Medtronic on World Hearing Day. The Yours Wisely team worked closely with the $29-billion medical equipment giant to create a series of widely shared videos and Facebook posts. Silver was awarded to The Quint for its work with Madhya Pradesh Tourism, and the bronze award went to Jang Media Group.

Hitesh Bhagia, business head of Yours Wisely, said the idea behind the campaign was to increase the impact of Medtronic’s Shruti business to provide affordable ear care in India. “We are looking at amplifying stories which are leading positive change. The Medtronic campaign was a perfect fit for us.” Anumita Tripathi of Medtronic accompanied Bhagia in receiving the award.

The Indian Express Group’s inUth won Bronze for Best Innovation to Engage Youth Audiences. A video-first property, inUth.com is one of the country’s fastest growing news destinations for millennials.

Premankur Biswas, editor of inUth, said: “This award is a great boost for the young team. In our journey so far, we have tried to innovate when it comes to bringing stories that matter to our young audience. In future, we plan to take the spirit of innovation forward with more new millennial-focused storytelling formats.”

WAN-IFRA India Annual Conference made a comeback in Hyderabad this year with over 300 publishing executives from over 25 countries to discuss digital-first approach in newsrooms, the future of news publishing, and print media trends.

