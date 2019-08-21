Express Governance Awards LIVE updates: 16 DMs to be honoured for pioneering work

A total of 16 district magistrates will assume centrestage Wednesday at The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards, a biennial event that celebrates the finest work done by the women and men at the forefront of governance and change across the country. The winners have been chosen from 249 entries received from 84 districts in 24 states. The winning entries include projects like a cluster of solar panels installed on a hillock as an alternate energy source; a neo-natal unit in the heart of Maoist territory and an anti-corruption drive along the international border.

The awards for outstanding work across 16 categories will be given to them by five Union Ministers, who are special guests at the event. Read in Malayalam, Bangla and Tamil.

The special guests are: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Ram Vilas Paswan, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice; Communications; and Electronics and Information Technology; Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Railways and Commerce and Industry; and Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent charge), Development of North Eastern Region, Minister of State in the PMO; Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; and Departments of Atomic Energy and Space.