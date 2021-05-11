Express Explained.Live: Top virologist Dr Shahid Jameel to clear the air on second wave today

It is more than a week that India has been reporting around four lakh new coronavirus infections every day. But this week has also been the first time since April that the upward march of the Covid curve has been interrupted. The daily count of cases has moved up and down, unlike in April when every single day, except Mondays, had brought in a higher number of cases.

Still, it might be too early to suggest that India is finally approaching the peak of the second wave. While the growth of cases in Maharashtra, and possibly Delhi, may have plateaued, states such as Karnataka and Kerala are still surging, and at least for the time being, are able to compensate for the marginal decline that is being seen in Maharashtra. Some other states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or West Bengal have the potential to rise.

More than 100 deaths are being reported even by relatively small states such as Jharkhand, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. India has seen over 85,000 Covid-related deaths in the last 40 days, and the daily death count of about 4,000 is likely to continue for some more days, at least.

Dr Shahid Jameel, one of India’s topmost virologists, and director of Trivedi School of Biosciences at the Ashoka University, will appear at the Express Explained.Live event on Tuesday to provide a credible scientific answer to the question that is uppermost on the minds of every Indian: when will this second wave end? Dr Jameel, currently director of Trivedi School of Biosciences at the Ashoka University, is one of India’s most distinguished virologists and among the most prominent voices of reason during the pandemic.

He would try to make sense of the current situation, and explain the possible reasons behind this unprecedented surge in cases. He would also answer queries on the bottlenecks being witnessed in India’s vaccination drive, the possibility of a third wave, and the lessons learnt from this crisis.