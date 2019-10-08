Express daily briefing: Xi Jinping’s visit date still not official; The fight over Mumbai’s Aarey Colony; and more

Taliban free 3 Indian hostages in exchange for 11 of its leaders

Three Indian engineers held by the Taliban in Afghanistan since May 2018 have been freed by the militant group in exchange for 11 of its top members from Afghan jails, according to an Afghan media report Monday. However, there was no official confirmation from India on the release or identity of the engineers, who are reported to have been working for KEC, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction company of RPG Enterprises.

Time for India to lift restrictions in J&K: US panel

Ahead of the US Congress panel hearing on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir scheduled on October 22, the House Foreign Affairs Committee has said that the communication blackout has a “devastating impact on the lives and welfare of everyday Kashmiris” and “it is time for India to lift these restrictions and afford Kashmiris same rights and privileges as any other Indian citizen.”

WhatsApp, other OTT service providers on TRAI radar for ‘lawful’ interception

The telecom regulator is working on a proposal to regulate so-called over-the-top (OTT) service providers. This would mean apps such as WhatsApp may have to register themselves, and potentially allow “lawful interception” of communication sent or received through their platforms. Service providers have claimed messages are encrypted and they themselves do not have access.

Opinion: Kangaroo tribunals

Foreigners’ Tribunals, set up to adjudicate citizenship disputes in Assam, need strict judicial supervision and must be freed from government control. Let there be only persons with judicial experience on board, and let the FTs follow the due process. Otherwise, these kangaroo tribunals will damage India’s standing as a nation committed to fair trial and justice, writes Faizan Mustafa.

Explained: The fight over Mumbai’s Aarey Colony

The Supreme Court Monday stopped the further cutting of trees on a plot where the Mumbai Metro wants to build a car shed. Where do things stand in the Aarey Milk Colony tree-felling case matter? How did the case reach the Supreme Court? What is the core issue? Laxman Singh answers your questions.

Xi’s visit date still not official, China envoy tweets about unleashing Wuhan positives

With just four days to go, China is yet to officially confirm President Xi Jinping’s proposed visit to India for the second informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai, but Beijing’s envoy has said that the two countries should unleash the “positive effect of Wuhan informal summit” as they look ahead.

An affair, brain mapping, buried bones — How Delhi Police cracked 2011 murder case

Eight years after a newly married man went missing from Delhi, at least 25 bones, suspected to be his, have been exhumed from Rajasthan’s Alwar, and the man’s alleged killer Kamal Singla arrested. The police are looking for his absconding wife, Shakuntala, who is suspected to have been in a relationship with Singla. They are also searching for packets with chopped body parts of the victim, believed to be strewn across a 70-km stretch.

And finally…

It’s time to bid farewell to iTunes, the once-revolutionary program that made online music sales mainstream and effectively blunted the impact of piracy. Apple is now giving iTunes its latest push toward the grave. For anyone who has subscribed to Apple Music, the music store will now be hidden on the Mac.