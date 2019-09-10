Express daily briefing: Women get more Mudra jobs than men; Police chargesheet drops murder charge against 11 accused in Tabrez killing

Advertising

Women get more Mudra jobs than men — but only in smallest loan group

Women have comprehensively edged out men by cornering 68.92 lakh extra jobs (56.3%) of the total 1.12 crore additional employment generated using Mudra loans disbursed between April 2015 and December 2017. But over 90% of these come on account of Shishu loans which has the smallest ticket size of up to Rs 50,000, according to the Draft Report of Mudra Survey reviewed by The Indian Express.

Police chargesheet drops murder charge against 11 accused in Tabrez killing

Jharkhand Police has dropped the murder charge in their chargesheet filed against 11 accused in the death of 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari, attacked by a mob nearly four months ago. “The final post-mortem report said Ansari died due to cardiac arrest and the haemorrhage in the head was not fatal. He did not die at the spot… the villagers did not have any intent to kill Ansari,” the police said.

Top farm scientists body rejects zero budget natural farming

India’s premier academic body of agricultural scientists has hit out at Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF), terming it an “unproven” technology bringing no incremental value gain to farmers or consumers. This comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a UN body meeting Monday mentioned “we are focusing on ZBNF”.

PB Mehta writes: Regime reveals itself

As PM Narendra Modi led-NDA government completes 100 days of its second term, Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes that when the purpose of the regime is the show of power, nationalist fervour and social control, “bold” action will be the order of the day. The government’s unprecedented move in Kashmir is a demonstration of all three regime traits.

Big tech firms had e-waste centres but only on paper: Delhi probe

Out of a list of 43 centres inspected by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, at least 20 e-waste collection centres of multinational giants including Samsung, Vivo, HP were found to be untraceable or non-existent. The non-existent centres were part of an e-waste management plan submitted by electronics giants to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Proposed Aarey car-shed in Mumbai clean and green: Mumbai Metro, BMC

As PM Modi laid the foundation stone for three metro lines in Mumbai last week, the unmentioned simmering in the background was the stand-off between the state government and environment activists over the proposed car shed for the city’s Metro 3 line. For officials, the benefits are unambiguous while for the campaigners, the metro depot will turn the pristine forest into a “commercial hub.”

For Boris Johnson, another bad day and another big defeat in Parliament

The British political crisis is far from over as lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Johnson’s bid to hold a new national election. Parliament’s rejection of a snap election came as a new law went into effect Monday blocking Johnson from pursuing a “no deal” withdrawal from the EU. It was just another day in the new Britain, which has been bitterly divided since voters narrowly voted in favor of Brexit.

And finally…

US President Donald Trump Monday said ties between India and Pakistan were “less heated” now, as compared to two weeks ago, and reiterated his offer to help mediate between the countries. His comments came weeks after he met PM Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit on August 26.