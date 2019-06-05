Express daily briefing: Why BSP-SP put gathbandhan on hold, India VS South Africa today; Eid Mubarak

On a break: Why BSP-SP put the gathbandhan on hold

Advertising

The SP, BSP gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh was put on hold after Mayawati announced her party would contest the upcoming bypolls alone. She attributed the alliance’s poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections to the drifting of Yadav votes from SP. The fact, however, is that BSP did gain from the alliance. Ravish Tiwari explains.

World Cup: India begin innings today against South Africa

As India take on South Africa in Southampton, the Men in Blue hope to repeat their 2015 World Cup performance where they outplayed South Africa by 130 runs. India have played South Africa four times in the tournament but emerged victorious just once.

Sikkim enters post-Chamling era, but 100 km from Gangtok, he bides his time

Advertising

For years now, Sikkim’s politics has revolved around Pawan Kumar Chamling. Following his defeat in the Assembly elections, supporters are in tears and MLAs throng to the SDF leader to chalk out a future path. Now, all eyes are on the bye-elections, likely within six months. Will the SDF reclaim power? Esha Roy looks at the political theatre in Sikkim in a post-Chamling era.

Opinion: The North Block Challenge

Home, under Modi 2.0, is likely to follow a policy of festina lente — making haste, slowly — but doggedly, and pursue a careful, balancing act. The appointment of Amit Shah to head this key ministry should go a long way to meet a structural crisis — the policy paralysis in Kashmir, allegations of lynching, and consternation in the Northeast — that had become painfully evident towards the final days of the previous government, writes Subrata Mitra.

Nipah in Kerala: last year, this year, what next

A year after Kerala contained an outbreak of Nipah in Kozhikode district, the government Tuesday sounded the alarm across the state after a fresh case of the virus was confirmed in central Ernakulam. For now, scientists feel the current outbreak is likely localised. So far only one sample has tested positive. More people showing symptoms are being screened and so are people in physical contact with them.

First Indian to lead team to Mt Everest blames Nepal for deaths

The deaths on Mount Everest are a fallout of the Nepal government being too liberal, says Mohan Singh Kohli, captain of the first Indian mountaineer team to scale Everest in 1965. “It is not difficult to get a permit. The government will give permits to anyone willing to pay $11,000,” the Padma Bushan and Arjuna awardee adds.

French Open: Nadal, Federer set to renew rivalry

Roger Federer defeated Stan Wawrinka, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 last night to set up a semi-final against Rafael Nadal. The two will be facing off at Roland Garros for the first time in eight years. With Nadal’s 5-0 head-to-head edge over Federer, the odds are against the Swiss winning. But, when you’ve played someone 38 times, there can be few surprises.

And finally…

Eid ul-Fitr is being celebrated across India today, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. From Roghan Josh to Phirni, add some flavours to your Eid celebrations with these delicious recipes.