Express daily briefing: Which trust will build temple in Ayodhya; Bihar panchayat asks minor rape victim to ‘sell baby’, and more

Advertising

Maharashtra: Ball in Congress court as NCP deadline ends at 8:30 pm today

The impasse in government formation in Maharashtra entered the 19th day on Tuesday as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Monday turned down the Shiv Sena’s request to give the party 48 hours more to show Congress-NCP support for its claim to form the government, and instead invited Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to show its willingness to form the government by 8.30 pm today. Follow Maharashtra government formation LIVE updates

Which trust will build the temple? In Ayodhya, war of words breaks out

Advertising

The SC verdict that the entire Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site be transferred to a trust constituted by the Centre for the construction of a Ram temple, has triggered a war of words in Ayodhya. While Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas feels that there is no need to form a new trust and others like Nirmohi Akhara can join it to complete the task, the latter says, “We are Nirmohi and cannot be a part of them.”

Ex-Army officer’s death in Tihar: Police say China link, Rs 65-cr FD

Four days after ex-army man Captain Mukesh Chopra allegedly fell to his death in Tihar Jail, police suspect that he had been spying for the Chinese. Chopra who was detained at the Manekshaw Centre on charges of stealing books had been chatting with a China-based individual via a social media app and had deleted a number of messages. The police also recovered USD 30,000 in cash, gold jewellery and four mobiles from him.

Opinion | A vision for equality

In a world that is increasingly fragmented with a narrow, tunnel vision, bigotry and dogmatism, we have to walk on the path shown to us by Nanak and other illustrious gurus to dispel the darkness that constantly threatens to envelop individuals, communities and nations, writes Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Explained: What SC verdict indicates: Mandal-Kamandal politics has come full circle

With the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya, the politics of Mandal and Kamandal as practised so far may have come full circle — and an opening may have been created for their evolution to a new stage. The forces of Mandal — flagbearers of the politics of social justice and identity — struggled to stay afloat against the rampaging BJP in the Lok Sabha elections of this summer. And the verdict has now put to rest the legal dispute that spawned the politics of Kamandal — or Hindutva — three decades ago.

Captain Courageous: Rohit shuffled his cards with intelligence to fashion a series win

Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma was impressive with the way he marshalled his thin bowling resources during the third T20 match in Nagpur to plot a series win against Bangladesh. Rohit showed his ingenuity as a captain by smartly rotating his bowlers inside the first six overs not allowing the Bangladeshi batsmen to settle. With this series win, Rohit has given the think tank the luxury of resting Virat Kohli for similar bilateral T20Is, and even consider the prospect of split captaincy, writes Vishal Menon.

In Andhra, Telugu medium schools to switch to English; TDP and BJP protest

Andhra Pradesh’s Education department officials said all teachers in Telugu medium schools would receive training before they start teaching in English. Meanwhile, several political parties, leaders and teachers’ associations have objected to the move. “It is the right of every student to study in his mother tongue. Why is the government enforcing English on Telugu medium students?,’’ said Joseph Sudheer Babu, AP State Teachers’ Union president.

Bihar panchayat asks minor rape victim to ‘sell baby’

Advertising

A 15-year-old rape victim had approached a local panchayat in Bihar with a demand that a DNA test must be conducted to identify her baby’s father, who should accept the two as his family. However, she was allegedly told by the panchayat to “sell her newborn son”. Based on her complaint, an FIR was lodged on Monday.