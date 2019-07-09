Express Daily Briefing: Where to plant a trillion trees to save planet; Big guns fall silent on LoC; and more

Karnataka crisis: Coalition ministers resign to allow reshuffle, stay afloat

All 30 ministers of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka resigned “voluntarily” Monday to save the government but the effect of the mass resignations will become clear today when a Congress Legislature Party meeting is set to be held and the rebels are also scheduled to meet Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to explain their resignations.

India vs New Zealand: New order at Old Trafford?

As India takes on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup today, the absence of a man for semi-crisis at number four – who could shepherd along the power hitters in the middle order – might hurt the Men in Blue. Sriram Veera writes how KL Rahul could have been an ideal candidate for the position had the team management made a bold move to open with Mayank Agarwal.

Big guns fall silent on LoC, dip in intensity of ceasefire violations

The number of ceasefire violations along the LoC between India and Pakistan has come down from 267 in March to 181 in June, with both sides choosing to desist from any “calibre escalation”. “This has happened after Balakot and has induced behavioural change,” a top government official told Sushant Singh.

Opinion: Budget and the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be mindful of the fact that even if the global political environment may be equally conducive, the global economic environment is less so compared to 2005. Securing external support for India’s emerging strategy to become a $5 trillion economy requires greater coordination between the managers of foreign policy and diplomacy, on the one hand, and financial and trade policies on the other. This, in essence, is the geo-economics of the budget, writes Sanjaya Baru.

With financial probes overlapping, Ministry seeks one lead agency

The Corporate Affairs Ministry has made a pitch for the need to establish a lead agency for investigations in financial sectors where multiple agencies have overlapping roles. Citing the PNB fraud case, the Ministry said the process of investigation is impeded by the selective seizing of books and other incriminating evidence by one agency. So will the CBI, ED and I-T work together? Anil Sasi reports.

Explained: Where to plant a trillion trees to save planet

Restoration of forests has long been seen as a potential measure to combat climate change. What has so far been unclear, however, is how much of this tree cover might actually be possible. Research – on the basis of nearly 80,000 images from around the world – indicates that around 0.9 billion hectares of land would be suitable for reforestation, which could ultimately capture two-thirds of human-made carbon emissions. In India, there is room for an estimated 9.93 million extra hectares of forest.

Yamuna Expressway bus accident: ‘Screams didn’t stop till we reached hospital’

Ever since the UP Roadways bus plunged into a drain on the Yamuna Expressway early Monday morning killing 29, Hemant Kumar Pandey has been traumatised to talk after he saw a lot of blood in the bus. Pandey, a retired textile engineer, was returning to Delhi after visiting his mother in Lucknow. At 10 pm Sunday, he spoke to his son Prashant and said “the screams didn’t stop till they were taken to the hospital.”

And Finally…

In 2007, Mintu Mallick, a magistrate in Sealdah, decided to take officials to task after a train was delayed. However, what followed was not the train running on time but protests against him, and being compulsorily retired from service. Now, 12 years later, the Calcutta High Court reinstated Mallick, lauded his intentions and said he was wrongly dismissed from service.