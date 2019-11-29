Express daily briefing: Hyderabad vet raped and murdered, what post will Ajit Pawar get, more

Even as the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance assumed power in Maharashtra Thursday, the NCP is still grappling with the question of how to handle Ajit Pawar’s break and subsequent return to the party fold. The NCP has so far not announced its decision on who will fill the deputy chief minister’s post along with crucial portfolios. Sources said a section of NCP leaders believe that Ajit should be considered for key portfolios such as Home or Finance.

Faced with a barrage of questions on the WhatsApp snooping controversy in Parliament, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad Thursday said there has been no unauthorised spying to the “best of my knowledge”, and that the government is committed to ensuring safety and security of online platforms such as WhatsApp. The minister asserted India would never compromise on data sovereignty.

A 27-year-old veterinarian was sexually assaulted and killed on the outskirts of Hyderabad, near Tondupally toll plaza, Wednesday night while she was waiting for her two-wheeler to get fixed. According to the Cyberabad Police, after killing her, the accused took her body to an under-construction bridge a few kilometres away, and set it on fire. No arrest has been made so far.

There is room for a creative policy of economic engagement with Sri Lanka under Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Delhi can’t present itself as a impudent demandeur on Lanka’s internal political arrangements. Such an approach, as we have seen, is counter productive. Instead, Delhi must be seen as a friend of all the communities in Sri Lanka that can offer its good offices to resolve problems between themselves, writes C Raja Mohan.

US President Donald Trump sprang a surprise on troops in Afghanistan on Thursday with an unscheduled Thanksgiving visit. During a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Trump said he had reopened peace talks with the Taliban. While details remain unclear, the announcement comes three months are the negotiations with the Taliban were called off.

With the ruling BJP raising questions over the NRC list that came out on August 31, particularly the exclusion of a large number of Hindus from it, the Assam government said it was considering a fresh one. People who had put in their “everything to participate in the NRC process and its multiple steps” now have one question: How many times do we have to prove our Indian citizenship? Abhishek Saha reports.

From December 1, lanes on national highway toll plazas across India will accept toll only through FASTag — fitted in a vehicle that pays toll automatically when the vehicle crosses the boom barrier of the toll plaza. The objective is to remove bottlenecks and capture all toll electronically. So, how does FASTag work? How did the idea come about? Avishek Dastidar explains.

Trump Wednesday tweeted a morphed photo of himself in a boxing outfit. The viral image has Trump’s face superimposed on a poster of the 1985 film Rocky III, while the body of actor-writer-director Sylvester Stallone remains in place. While Trump wrote no caption to explain the tweet, Kabir Firaque tries to break it down for you.