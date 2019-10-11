Express daily briefing: Web of firms linked to HDIL got PMC bank loans; hundreds dead in Turkish attack in Syria; and more

Modi-Xi Summit: New border CBMs and trade on table

Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Chennai today, after which he will make his way to the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, to participate in a two-day informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders are expected to discuss the new and updated confidence building measures along the border, and trade among other things. Follow LIVE updates

Fraud money trail: Revenue zero, but web of firms linked to HDIL got PMC bank loans

Several firms, including ones based overseas, linked to Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd and their promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan borrowed money from PMC Bank Ltd and, in turn, invested in each other and related companies, according to records accessed by The Indian Express. These transactions constitute a key element of the fraud that’s under the scanner.

RSS, BJP rift widens on regional trade grouping

Two days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged the Centre not to “yield too much” in trade negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the BJP reiterated that India cannot be a closed economy and that many segments are keen on the country moving ahead. The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, the economic wing of the RSS, announced that it will intensify its campaign against the RCEP and the 16-nation Free Trade Agreement with a ten-day “nationwide protest”.

Opinion: Time to think small

The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is a good occasion to reflect on the trends in Delhi’s diplomacy towards Beijing. Delhi’s new realism makes it possible to approach the challenge of China without sentimentalism or unrealistic expectations. It should also help prepare India to wrestle intelligently with a China that is in a higher weight class, writes C Raja Mohan.

Thousands flee, hundreds dead in Turkish attack on US-allied Kurds in Syria

Tens of thousands of people fled as Turkey attacked Kurdish militia in northeast Syria for the second day on Thursday, The Associated Press reported. According to Turkey’s Defence Ministry, over 220 militants have been killed in the offensive so far. President Donald Trump, after withdrawing US troops, offered to help mediate between Turkey and the Kurds.

Mayank Agarwal: Living by the sword

Mayank Agarwal endures testing times early on, but shows a Sehwagian streak to never take a backward step en route to his second ton. Agarwal goes about his job more quietly, more judiciously even, doesn’t get his runs at a breakneck pace, doesn’t give the kicks of watching Sehwag, but demoralises bowlers nonetheless.

Family of 3 killed in Bengal: BJP hits out at govt, police say no political link

Two days after a school teacher, his pregnant wife and their five-year-old son were found murdered at their home in Jiyaganj, in Murshidabad district, the police on Thursday ruled out a political angle to the crime and said that an initial investigation pointed to personal vendetta. While the BJP claimed that the 40-year-old teacher, Bandhuprakash Pal, was an RSS functionary, Trinamool Congress slammed the saffron party for “politicising” the case.

The 100-odd descendants of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad, are likely to move court if they are denied a share in the £35-million fund lying in a UK bank, which the UK High Court, on October 2, ruled belongs to “those claiming in right of Nizam VII” and the Indian government.