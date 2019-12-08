Express daily briefing: Virat is very powerful, says Yohan Blake; Sharad Pawar interview; and more

Top news on Sunday morning. Top news on Sunday morning.

Hyderabad ‘encounter’: ‘Recreation of crime scene had sanction from top’

In the first official admission of the Telangana government’s role in Hyderabad ‘encounter’, a senior minister said there was “pressure for immediate action” and that the “credit goes to the Chief Minister”. Srinivas Yadav also said “reconstruction of crime scene…wouldn’t have happened without permission from above” and that the police action is a “message for the entire country”. Arun Janardhan reports

Sharad Pawar interview: ‘Public does expect alternative to Modi…it’s Oppn’s fault…’

A speech in the rain, a night of long knives, unlikely friends and heartbreak hotels. In every episode of the drama that led up to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, on every step outmanoeuvring the BJP, behind every stitch sewing up the Sena-NCP-Cong alliance, lay the calm hand and calculating head of Sharad Pawar. Nirupama Subramanian interviews the NCP chief on the art of making friends, his role in the Maharashtra alliance and what it means for the country.

Internet down, NEET aspirants in Valley struggle to upload forms

With Internet yet to be restored four months into the August 5 lockdown in the Valley, thousands of students hoping to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for entry into medical courses have been facing a tough time. Over 20,000 students from Kashmir appeared for the NEET exams last year and sources say the number is likely to increase this year.

Opinion: Economy sans economists

India’s economy is being run without the aid and advice of competent economists. The last one was Dr Arvind Subramanian. Imagine teaching a doctoral programme without a professor or performing a complicated surgery without a doctor! Running an economy without reputed economists — and through incompetent managers — is the same, writes P Chidambaram.

Sister of Hyderabad rape victim: How can I be happy? A lot has to change

On December 6, soon after news broke of the ‘encounter’ deaths of the four men accused of raping and killing a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, celebrations broke out in a middle-class gated community in the suburbs of Hyderabad. However, the rape victim’s younger sister is still struggling to find closure. “How can I be happy? I last saw her on the evening she went missing,” she says.

How the slight, unremarkable Amol Palekar carved a niche for himself

Amol Palekar won a standing ovation as he returned to theatre after 25 years with the production, Kusur. A week before, on his 75th birthday, he had opened the play to a similar reception at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai. “The challenge is to keep the audience absolutely glued to the seats,” says Palekar in an interview to Dipanita Nath.

Virat is very powerful. When he speaks up, big guys listen: Yohan Blake

The second-fastest man on the planet, Yohan Blake, is also a cricket fan. At the Idea Exchange, Blake spoke about Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his contribution to the game. “Virat Kohli is very powerful in India. If something is wrong, if he speaks up, the big guys listen. If you are that type of person and you reach that stage, you can speak up, and it will help, you should use the platform and speak,” said Blake.

And finally…

The only woman Chambal dacoit in the past decade and a half, Sadhna Patel was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on November 17 amidst a blaze of attention. Descriptions like “Aatank ka paryay (terror incarnate)”, “khoonkhar (ferocious)”, “dasyu sundari (bandit queen)” were bandied about as police paraded the diminutive 22-year-old before cameras. However, her true story might be a lot tamer. Milind Ghatwai reports.

