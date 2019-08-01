Express daily briefing: Unnao rape-accident on CJI table today, how US rate cut will impact India; and more

Unnao rape-accident on CJI table today

Advertising

The Supreme Court Thursday will take up the Unnao rape victim’s letter to CJI Ranjan Gogoi apprehending threat to her life. Seeking a report from the SC Secretary-General on why it was not placed before him, Gogoi had said yesterday, “Today, I saw media reports which seem to suggest as if the Chief Justice did not do anything about it. I have not seen the letter.”

An Express series: Maharashtra ATS’s deradicalisation programme

An Indian Express series, beginning today, looks at the Maharashtra ATS’s “deradicalisation programme” — the first in the country to be run by the state force — under which the police say they are trying to “reintegrate” those being wooed by the Islamic State. Much of the programme is under wraps, but here’s what officers who run it, individuals who were put through it and their families have told Sagar Rajput.

Explained: How US rate cut will impact India

The Federal Reserve Wednesday announced a cut in interest rates — the first in 11 years, or since the 2008 financial crisis. How will this impact India’s economy? Anil Sasi explains that a rate cut in the US is good for emerging economies such as India and is projected to catalyse a debt and equity market rally.

Opinion: Reading 1919 in 2019

Advertising

Hundred years ago in 1919, Max Weber published what curiously still remains one of the few ruminations that touch on the subject: ‘Politics as a Vocation’. In his letter, Weber asked a question —what does it mean to be in politics? Its answer lies in questions that find an echo today. Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes.

NMC Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today; IMA calls strike

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will table the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill in Rajya Sabha today. The Bill, which seeks to replace the graft-tainted Medical Council of India (MCI), was passed by Lok Sabha Monday. It has created widespread protests, with members of the medical fraternity threatening an indefinite strike,

BCCI gets a dose from Govt: You don’t have authority to test players for drugs

Days before Prithvi Shaw, 19, failed a dope test, the government had come down heavily on the BCCI. In a stern letter to its CEO, the Sports Ministry said the board’s anti-doping programe did not have the right to conduct tests on players as it was not authorised by the government or World Anti Doping Agency, reports Mihir Vasavda.

Killed fighting for IS: Kerala youth’s family gets message

An engineering student from Kerala’s Malappuram district, who was missing since October 2017 and was suspected to have joined the Islamic State in Afghanistan, is believed to have been killed in a recent US drone attack, police said. The youth’s family received a text message in Malayalam, informing them about his death, sources told Shaju Philip.

And finally…

In a “hat ke (different)” retirement, 60-year-old Kuderam, a government school peon in Faridabad’s Neemka village, dished out Rs 3.5 lakh to rent a chopper for three hours to travel back to his village which is located barely 2 km away. “I had never been inside a helicopter or an airplane earlier. I thought this was a good chance to experience that,” he said.